Bihar Rain updates: More downpour likely today, death toll climbs to 40

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 01: Although it rained less in Patna on Monday as compared to Friday, Saturday and Sunday (September 29), majority of roads in Bihar's capital remained submerged. People in low lying areas were forced to go to the terraces of their house as lower floors were flooded.

A total of 40 persons were said to have died due to rain related incidents in Patna and other parts of Bihar. Such was the situation that Bihar Depury Chief Minister Sushil Modi had to be rescued by boats as his hpouse was flooded.

[Bihar rains update: Death toll climbs to 29; PM Modi extends help to Nitish Kumar]

Patna has received more than 200mm rainfall since Friday and the heavy downpour is likely to contiue even today. On Saturday, the state received 84.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 5.7 mm. The highest rainfall was recorded in Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Bhojpur districts, which received rainfall above 130 mm in last 24 hours. Patna has not witnessed such heavy downpour in decades and this heavy downpour in the last three days was totally unexpected.

India recorded its highest rainfall this Monsoon since 1994, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said classifying it 'above normal' as the season officially ended on Monday. However, rain bearing winds still remain active over several parts of the country. In Patna, normal life was thrown out of gear, with several schools shut, roads inundated, and many shops, hospitals and houses submerged in knee deep waters.

Patna has not witnessed such heavy downpour in decades and this heavy downpour in the last three days was totally unexpected.