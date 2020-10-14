Bihar polls: PM likely to address 9 poll rallies; 10k 'social media commandos' to be deployed

Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to address 3 rallies, first one likely on Oct 22

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address at least nine physical rallies for the Bihar polls. According to reports, the PM will address three rallies each of the three phases.

BJP said that they will deploy over 10,000 "social media commandos" at booth level ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual rallies reach the largest audience amid COVID-19 restrictions.

"The venues and dates will likely be determined as soon as the PM's availability is confirmed," a senior celebration functionary stated, including that the schedule for the primary part will likely be formally introduced in a few days.

Besides, over 10,000 "social media commandos" will fan across the state to help the party cadres streamline the smooth broadcast of the rallies.

BJP is more likely to concentrate on the decisive management of the Modi authorities like its stand on India-China border, development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, advantages below direct switch schemes and the tasks devoted to Bihar.

The BJP, which is contesting 121 Assembly seats of the total 243 seats and giving 11 seats to its new ally, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), held its central election committee (CEC) meeting on Saturday, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among others.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led JD(U) is contesting 122 seats, out of which seven will be contested by ally, Hindustan Aawam Morcha (HAM). NDA ally Chirag Paswan led LJP is contesting alone.