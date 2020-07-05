Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar to kickstart JDU campaign through virtual rally on August 7

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, July 05: Chief Minister and ruling Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar is all set to kick-start his party's Bihar election poll campaign by addressing a virtual rally on August 7.

Ahead of the rally, four teams of JD(U) will hold virtual conferences between July 18 to July 31 in all 243 Assembly constituencies of Bihar for the upcoming polls.

Reportedly, the four JD(U) teams will hold virtual conferences in six assembly constituencies every day and cover all 243 assembly constituencies by July 31 following which, Nitish Kumar will hold a virtual rally on August 7.

The strategy, in which the JD(U) is firmly backed by the BJP for which the tone was set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his maiden "virtual rally", which has met with expected indignation from the RJD headed by Lalu Prasad.

Notably, Yadav was Kumar's deputy until the latter abruptly walked out of the Grand Alliance that comprised JD (U), RJD and Congress in July 2017 and returned to the NDA which he had quit in 2013.

A seasoned politician, who is aiming for a record fourth consecutive term as chief minister, Kumar is all too aware of a pitfall of coming down very heavily on the opposition party.