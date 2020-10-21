Bihar Elections 2020: With just 4, Darauli has lowest number of contestants

Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar mentally, physically tired, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Oct 21: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Opposition's chief ministerial candidate in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit out Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that the Janata Dal (United) leader was mentally and physically exhausted.

"Nitish Kumar Ji is mentally and physically exhausted. After ruling for 15 years, Nitish Kumar is asking from where will the money to give jobs come from? They should tell that the 60 scams that these people have committed is about Rs 30,000 crore in Bihar's budget money, where did it go," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Hindi.

Setting aside their political differences, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Nityanand Rai attended the shraddha ritual of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan who died recently.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with Congress and the Left parties.

The 243-seat assembly goes to polls in three phases starting October 28 and the results for the first poll exercise amid the pandemic will be declared on November 10.