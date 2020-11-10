Bihar polls: NDA performing exceptionally well in seats where PM Modi campaigned

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 10: Going by the trends, it is clear that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in most constituencies, where Prime Minister, Narendra Modi held rallies.

The Prime Minister had addressed rallies in Sasaram, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chapra, East Champaran, Samastipur, West Champaran, Saharsa and Forbesganj.

In Darbhanga, the NDA is ahead in 9 out of the 10 seats according to data from the Election Commission of India. The BJP is ahead of the Congress in Bhagalpur. In Muzaffarpur, the BJP is ahead and same is the case in most seats in Patna. In the Sahara seat too the BJP is ahead of the RJD.

The trends from the Election Commission of India show that the ruling NDA is ahead in Bihar in more than half of the 243 seats. The BJP is ahead in 73, while the JD(U) is leading in 47 seats. The NDA's allies, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party are ahead in 1 and 6 seats respectively.

The RJD led Grand Alliance is ahead in 107 seats as per the current EC trends. The magic number in the 243 member Bihar legislative assembly is 122.

The EC had said that counting would be delayed as there are more number of EVMs. This was done to maintain social distancing owing to the pandemic. The ED said that counting would get over late tonight.

The current trends are quite the opposite of the what the exit polls had predicted. The exit polls had said that the Grand Alliance would win 120 seats and the NDA 116. While this was the number projected by CVoter, Axis My Poll and Today's Chanakya had predicted 139 and 180 for the Grand Alliance.