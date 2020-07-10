Bihar polls: Holding elections will put people at risk, may result in very low turnout, says Chirag

New Delhi, Jul 10: BJP ally LJP on Friday joined the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in expressing concern over holding the Bihar assembly polls amid a spread of COVID-19 cases, with its president Chirag Paswan saying it will put people at risk and may result in a very low voter turnout.

"Not only Bihar but entire country is affected by the coronavirus. It has impacted finances of the Centre as well as Bihar. Holding elections amid this will financially burden the state more," the Lok Janshakti Party chief tweeted.

He added, "The Election Commission should take a decision with a lot of deliberations. It should not happen that a huge population is put into danger. Polling percentage may also be very low if elections are held amid this pandemic which is not good for democracy."

However, he said his party is ready for the polls.

The state polls are due in October-November. The Election Commission has so far not made any official announcement about the schedule.

A few days ago, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said that it would not be proper to hold the elections during the pandemic as he described the situation in the state as "scary".

Asked about whether he thought it would be proper to hold elections in time in view of the rising cases of the infection, he had said, "I think it would not be proper. The situation in the state is scary and the people have been left to fend for themselves in the face of the raging pandemic."

He also criticised the JD(U)-BJP combine for routinely holding virtual rallies whereby leaders of these parties have been interacting with workers across the state.

Both the BJP and the JD(U) have asserted that they are ready for the polls and have been holding organisational meetings.

Paswan''s comments have again highlighted the rift within the ruling National Democratic Alliance as the BJP and the JD(U) have not so far shown any indication that they are opposed to the elections to be held on its scheduled time.