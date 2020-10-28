Bihar Elections 2020: Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto, says PM Modi

'Will those who looted Bihar fulfil the aspirations of poor, middle class?': PM Modi in Patna

Bihar polls 2020: 18.31 percent voter turnout recorded till 11 AM in 1st phase

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Oct 28: Over 18.30 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 11 AM in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said in its provisional data.

A total of 71 assembly segments of the state's 243 constituencies are voting in the first phase in which nearly 2.15 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of over 1,000 candidates. As per the provisional voter turnout data updated by the Election Commission at 11 AM, 18.31 per cent of the total electorate have exercised their franchise.

Bihar Elections 2020: Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto, says PM Modi

The 71 constituencies are spread across 16 districts. The maximum 26.76 per cent turnout has been recorded in Lakhisarai, followed by Nawada (23.42%) and Banka (22.58 per cent).

Among other districts, Buxar has recorded 19.10 per cent turnout, Gaya 19.02 per cent, Aurangabad 18.46 per cent, Sheikhpura 17.31 per cent, Kaimur (Bhabua) 16.98 per cent and Bhojpur 16.21 per cent.

China frowns over India-US bonhomie, says 'No space for a third party interference|Oneindia News

Munger recorded a turnout of 15.71 per cent, Rohtas 15.32 per cent, Arwal 14.81 per cent, Jamui 13.91 per cent, Jehanabad 11.39 per cent, Bhagalpur 6.84 per cent and Patna 5.96 per cent. Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, while former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi exercised his franchise at a booth in Gaya.