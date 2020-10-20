Bihar poll 2020: Slippers thrown at RJD's Tejashwi Yadav during election rally in Bihar's Aurangabad

Bihar Elections 2020: Nitish could be adjusted somewhere in the Centre says Paswan

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Oct 20: As election campaign in poll bound Bihar state heats up, a pair of slippers were hurled at RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday.

The incident happened when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was campaigning for his party's candidate in Aurangabad.

Yadav was sitting on the stage and was about the speak. While one slipper missed him completely, the other one landed in his lap.

Yadav and other leaders were busy looking after the arrangement on the stage when one slipper passed by flying, a video from the event posted on Twitter by news agency ANI showed.

#WATCH Bihar: A pair of slippers hurled at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at a public rally in Aurangabad, today. pic.twitter.com/7G5ZIH8Kku — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

However, it was not immediately clear who threw the slippers.

Bihar is set to vote for 3-phased assembly election, with the first phase scheduled for October 28, while second and third phase on November 3 and 7, 2020. The results will be declared on November 10.