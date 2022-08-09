Bihar political crisis LIVE: JD(U) seeks an appointment from Governor Phagu Chauhan

Why Nitish Kumar is unlikely to resign this time

Will Nitish Kumar do volte-face again? All eyes on Bihar

Patna, Aug 09: Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will on Tuesday chair a meeting of party MPs and legislators at his residence to discuss the ongoing political situation in the state, following the resignation of former JD(U) National President RCP Singh. The future of the BJP and JD(U) alliance currently remains uncertain, with many media reports claiming that today might mark the end of the relationship between the two parties, leading to Nitish Kumar forming an alternate government in Bihar.

Newest First Oldest First JD(U) seeks an appointment from Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan: Sources quoted by ANI If Nitish Kumar comes, we'll welcome him. If he comes we will support him.A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held.We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we'll be able to tell you only after the meeting: Ajit Sharma, Congress, Bihar #WATCH | Bihar: BJP's State Gen Secy (Org) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya & state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal arrive at residence of Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad in Patna



