Bihar political crisis LIVE: JD(U) seeks an appointment from Governor Phagu Chauhan

    Patna, Aug 09: Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will on Tuesday chair a meeting of party MPs and legislators at his residence to discuss the ongoing political situation in the state, following the resignation of former JD(U) National President RCP Singh. The future of the BJP and JD(U) alliance currently remains uncertain, with many media reports claiming that today might mark the end of the relationship between the two parties, leading to Nitish Kumar forming an alternate government in Bihar.

    Follow all the LIVE Updates here:

    11:50 AM, 9 Aug
    JD(U) seeks an appointment from Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan: Sources quoted by ANI
    11:49 AM, 9 Aug
    If Nitish Kumar comes, we'll welcome him. If he comes we will support him.A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held.We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we'll be able to tell you only after the meeting: Ajit Sharma, Congress, Bihar
    11:25 AM, 9 Aug
    BJP's State Gen Secy (Org) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya & state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal arrive at residence of Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad in Patna
    11:24 AM, 9 Aug
    The opposition MLAs at Rabri Devi’s residence signed a letter of support for Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister, sources said. They added that a letter of support is being prepared, which is signed by all the left, Congress and RJD MLAs.
    11:24 AM, 9 Aug
    Former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan hit out at the JD(U) and dared it to take on the BJP directly instead of accusing him of involvement in a conspiracy to dent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's popularity.
    10:42 AM, 9 Aug
    Our meeting is on the issue of Census...Everything is alright...We are happy (when asked if JDU is not happy in alliance with BJP in the state): JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma
    10:41 AM, 9 Aug
    JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar arrive at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna; other leaders of the party are also arriving here.
    10:38 AM, 9 Aug
    As the RJD MLAs have started arriving at Rabri Devi’s residence, the legislators are surrendering their phones before entering the meeting.
    10:37 AM, 9 Aug
    JD(U) MLAs asked to surrender their phones ahead of crucial meet
    10:37 AM, 9 Aug
    The CPI ML is also participating in the RJD meeting at Rabri Devi’s residence today. Two CPI ML MLAs earlier arrived at the former Bihar CM’s residence in Patna for the crucial meeting amid the political crisis in the state.
    10:37 AM, 9 Aug
    All the opposition parties in Mahagathbandhan will participate in the meeting at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna at 11 am. CPI ML and Congress will also participate in the meeting called amid the political crisis in Bihar. Earlier, reports said that only RJD MLAs would participate in the meeting. However, sources said that all the parties in the grand alliance will be present at the former CM’s residence.
    10:37 AM, 9 Aug
    JD(U) Leaders starts arriving at CM Nitish's residence
    10:37 AM, 9 Aug
    RJD MLAs & leaders arrive at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna. The party will hold a meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rifts between JD(U) & BJP in the state.
    10:35 AM, 9 Aug
    MLAs of Left parties also arrive at the residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna. RJD MLAs are already present here.
    10:35 AM, 9 Aug
    BJP is doing politics of finishing its own alliance partners in many states, it tried to break JDU but CM Nitish Kumar took action. Earlier also, they did politics through Chirag Paswan. It's better to take timely action: Mukesh Sahani, Vikassheel Insaan Party.

    X