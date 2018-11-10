Bihar Police Constable, Fireman recruitment cancelled, no reason given

Patna, Nov 10: The Bihar Police Constable, Fireman recruitment exam has been cancelled. The same has also been notified on the official website.

The recruitment was notified for total 11865 posts, out of which 9900 were for Constable post in Bihar police and 1965 posts were for Fireman post in Bihar Fire Services.

No reason has been given for the cancellation of the exams. The Board will release further notification for candidates who had applied for these vacancies later.

CSBC, Bihar had notified advertisement 01/2018 for selection of Driver Constables in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. The total vacancies advertised in this recruitment was 1669. The recruitment process for advertisement 01/2018 is in it's last few stages with the PET conducted in October.