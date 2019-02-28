  • search
    Bihar Police ASI exam: Bihar ASI main exam admit card released on bpssc.bih.nic.in; How to download

    Patna, Feb 28: Bihar Police ASI admit card for the BPSSC Steno ASI Main Exam has been released on official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

    Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission or BPSSC has released the Bihar Steno ASI Main Exam Admit Card 2019. There are 174 vacancies of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Bihar Police.

    The Bihar Police ASI Steno Main Exam 2019 date is yet to be announced. The main exam would most likely be held in March, 2019.

    BPSSC had invited applications for the hiring of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in April-May 2018. The advertisement had stated that there were 174 openings for the post of Bihar Police Steno ASIs.

    Steps to download Bihar Police steno ASI Main Exam Admit Card 2019:

    • Visit the official website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in
    • On the homepage a list of links will appear, click on "Download Admit Card of Main Examination for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2018".
    • Or, Click Here to directly go to the Bihar Steno ASI Main Exam Admit Card download page.
    • Enter "Registration ID" or "Mobile Number", and Date of Birth.
    • Fill the CAPTCHA code and click on submit.
    • The admit card will appear on the screen.
    • Download/ Take a printout for further reference.

    exams results admit card bihar

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 15:40 [IST]
