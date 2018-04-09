Bihar: PM Modi to visit East Champaran tomorrow, flag off railway schemes

Motihari (Bihar), Apr 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Motihari, Bihar, tomorrow (April 10) to address "Swachch Bharat Mission" volunteers and flag off a number of railway schemes, an official of East Champaran district said on Monday (April 9).

The Prime Minister's visit is a part of the concluding celebration of Champaran Satyagraha centenary launched by the Bihar Government in April last year. Mahatma Gandhi had set off on his Champaran satyagraha in 1917 in protest against atrocities on Indigo planters.

Modi is also likely to flag off a new bi-weekly train Humsafar Express connecting Katihar to New Delhi, launch electrification work of Motihari-Muzaffarpur rail line and doubling of Muzaffarpur-Narkatiyaganj railway track, the official said.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation a locomotive developed at the Electric Locomotive Factory, a collaboration between India and France, in Madhepura. A sprawling tent-city, 'Swachhagram', has been set up to accommodate 'Swachch Bharat Mission' volunteers from other states, District Magistrate Raman Kumar said.

PTI

