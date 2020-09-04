Bihar, pending by-polls to 65 seats to be held around same time: EC

New Delhi, Sep 04: The Election Commission has said that it will hold 65 pending by-elections and the Bihar assembly polls around the same time.

The EC said that one of the major factors in clubbing them together is to ease the movement of the CAPF and also other law and order forces. This would also help in the logistics the EC has also said.

Further the EC said that the announcement of the schedule of the Bihar General Assembly elections as well as these by-elections will be done at an appropriate time.

There are 64 vacancies in the legislative assemblies of various states and one in Lok Sabha.

"One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of central forces and related logistics issues," a Commission statement said.

The term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 29 and elections are likely to be held sometime in October-November.

"... (the) Commission has decided to conduct all the 65 bye-elections and the General Assembly Elections of Bihar around the same time... Announcement of schedule of Bihar General Assembly Elections as well as these bye-elections will be done by the Commission at appropriate time," it said.

Several bypolls were deferred recently due to excessive rains and the COVID-19 pandemic.