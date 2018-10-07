  • search

Bihar: Over 30 schoolgirls beaten up by goons for opposing sexual advances

By
    Patna, Oct 7: In a horrific incident, over 30 schoolgirls were beaten up by goons for resisting sexual advances. The incident took place in Supaul district in Bihar. It is learnt that the girls are students of a government school in Supaul district.

    The injured students have now been admitted to a primary health centre for treatment. The hospital authorities have declared that they are out of danger and in a stable condition. However, the girls are still undergoing treatment.

    Representational Image

    The girls have alleged that the boys used to pass lewd comments at them. When the girls resisted their advances the boys barged into the school and attacked the girls leaving many injured.

    According to the warden of the school, during the period when the girls were playing the men, who had used obscene language, started beating up the girls who had objected to them.

    However, the district administration and Tiveniganj Police have examined the case and argued for legal action.

    Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to criticise government for the unabated increase in crime against women in the state.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 15:52 [IST]
