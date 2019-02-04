Bihar: Opposition calls for bandh to protest police action against Upendra Kushwaha, Security up

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Feb 04: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) has called for Bihar bandh on Monday to protest against police action party chief Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday.

The bandh was called after RLSP leader Upendra Khushwaha and several other party leaders were injured in a clash with the police in Patna on Saturday after being prevented from marching towards the Raj Bhavan to demand educational reforms in the state.

The clashes took place at the 'Aakrosh' march led by RLSP on the occasion of the birth anniversary of late Jagdeo Prasad, the tallest leader of Bihar from the Kushwaha community, considered the party's primary support base.

Kushwaha, who had also been hit, sat on the roadside along with a number of supporters alleging that they had informed the police about their march. If we were not supposed to go beyond a certain point, we should have been informed beforehand. But the administration did nothing of that sort, he said. It remained indifferent when we began our march and came up with an abrupt order to halt when we reached Dak Bungalow crossing, he added.