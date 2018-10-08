India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Bihar: Nine arrested for thrashing 30 schoolgirls over harassment complaint

By
    Patna, Oct 8: Nine people have been arrested for thrashing at least 30 schoolgirls of a government school in Bihar's Supaul for allegedly resisting sexual advances, a police official said on Sunday.

    Speaking on the incident, ASP Triveniganj said,''9 people arrested so far, one of them a minor, asked for matric certificates from others. Want to identify the rest, don't want any innocent to get caught.''

    Representational Image

    All the injured girls are students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Darpakha village in Supaul under Triveniganj police station of the district.

    Also Read | Bihar: Over 30 schoolgirls beaten up by goons for opposing sexual advances

    The incident took place on Saturday at Kasturba School of Triveniganj in Supaul district, where 104 girls are enrolled from Class I to VIII. At the time of the attack on Saturday, 84 girls, all belonging to Scheduled Caste, were at the school.

    According to police, some girls were playing outside when some local youths passed some objectionable remarks. The girls reportedly complained to the school warden, who threatened to file a police complaint. The youths, accompanied by their parents, then reportedly barged into the school and beat up the girls. At least three teachers were also beaten up.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
