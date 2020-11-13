Bihar's NDA to meet today, to take final decision on Nitish Kumar as CM

A loss at the end, but how Tejashwi gave veterans a run for their money in Bihar

Patna, Nov 13: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners - BJP, JDU, HAM and VIP - is all set to meet on Friday to put a stamp on the next chief minister of Bihar and also finalise oath-taking ceremony date. It may be noted that BJP has repeatedly said that Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister even if BJP outperforms JD(U) in the Bihar election.

The NDA secured a slender majority in the 243-member state Assembly by winning 125 seats. The BJP showcased an impressive performance and bagged 74 Assembly segments while the JD(U) managed only 43. Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (S) and Bollywood technician-turned-politician Mukesh Sahni's VIP won four seats each.

On the other side, the Mahagathbandhan, an alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress, and Left parties secured 110 Assembly constituencies.

Following the Bihar election result, in which BJP returned with a tally of 74, reports started doing rounds that the saffron party may make a u-turn on its promise of backing Kumar as the chief minister.

However, BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav, Bihar unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal, Union minister Nityanand Rai and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi held a press conference and made it clear that had reiterated that the JD(U) president will be the CM again.

With Nitish Kumar set to be sworn-in as the next Bihar CM, the JD(U) chief who has so far helmed the state for 14 years and 82 days, he will be on course to becoming the longest-serving chief minister of the state during his new term.

In his first reaction after NDA registered victory in Bihar election, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saluted people for voting for the alliance and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support.