Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE: NDA narrows gap with Mahagathbandhan

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, Nov 10:The counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections has begun, with the Nitish Kumar-led NDA facing competition from the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.

Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half.

Most pollsters predicted a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

