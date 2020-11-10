Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE: NDA narrows gap with Mahagathbandhan
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Patna, Nov 10:The counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections has begun, with the Nitish Kumar-led NDA facing competition from the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.
Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half.
Most pollsters predicted a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
10:18 AM, 10 Nov
EC trends for 133 of 243 seats
NDA leading on 66 seats - BJP 35, JDU 26, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5
Mahagathbandhan ahead on 61 seats - RJD 40, Congress 14, Left 7
BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on three while AIMIM is ahead on one
10:18 AM, 10 Nov
A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU & allies were to win over 200 seats. In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we're losing only due to COVID19 impact: Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi
10:17 AM, 10 Nov
RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav trailing behind JDU's Raj Kumar Ray from Hasanpur seat
Political Heavyweights
Arrah
Quyamuddin Ansari
CPI(ML)
Amrendra Pratap Singh
BJP
Vs
CPI(ML)'s Quyamuddin Ansari is leading from Arrah.
10:09 AM, 10 Nov
As per latest trends, both the NDA alliance and the Mahagathbandhan have reached the 100-seat marks
10:09 AM, 10 Nov
BJP leader Shreyasi Singh is leading from the Jamui assembly seat over RJD's Vija Prakash by 1,323 votes.
Political Heavyweights
Hasanpur
Raj Kumar Ray
JDU
Tej Pratap Yadav
RJD
Vs
Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav is now trailing from Hasanpur.
10:08 AM, 10 Nov
EC trends for 104 of 243 seats:
NDA leading on 52 seats - BJP 28, JDU 20, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4
Mahagathbandhan ahead on 46 seats - RJD 29, Congress 12, Left 5
BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on three while AIMIM is ahead on one
10:07 AM, 10 Nov
Late Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP is leading in four seats, as per latest trends
Political Heavyweights
Imamganj
Uday Narayan Choudhary
RJD
Jitan Ram Manjhi
HAM(S)
Vs
Bihar’s former chief minister and one of the tallest Dalit leaders in the state, Jitan Ram Manjhi is trailing from Imamganj.
10:06 AM, 10 Nov
Former Bihar Chief Minister and HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is trailing from the state’s Imamganj seat.
10:03 AM, 10 Nov
UP: BJP leading on four seats, Samajwadi Party on one seat, Bahujan Samaj Party on one seat and Independent on one seat out of the total seven seats
Political Heavyweights
Parsa
Chhotey Lal Ray
RJD
Chandrika Roy
JDU
Vs
Tej Pratap's estranged father-in-law Chandrika Roy is trailing from Parsa. Rai, who left the RJD owing to the marital dispute between his daughter Aishwarya and Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav and joined JD(U), is pitted against RJD's Chhote Lal Rai.
10:02 AM, 10 Nov
Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal leading on one out of the two assembly seats in Odisha which went to bypolls, as per Election Commission
10:01 AM, 10 Nov
Mahagathbandhan ahead on 46 seats - RJD 29, Congress 12, Left 5
BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on three while AIMIM is ahead on one
Political Heavyweights
Raghopur
Tejaswee Yadav
RJD
Satish Kumar Yadav
BJP
Vs
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who has led the opposition coalition against chief minister Nitish Kumar, is leading from Raghopur.
10:01 AM, 10 Nov
EC trends for 104 of 243 seats: NDA leading on 52 seats - BJP 28, JDU 20, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4
9:51 AM, 10 Nov
JD(U)'s Chandrika Rai is leading from Parsa in Saran district.
9:48 AM, 10 Nov
LJP's Ram Darshan Prasad, the only 3rd gender candidate in Bihar Election trailing from Hathua seat.
9:48 AM, 10 Nov
Tej Pratap Yadav of RJD leading from Hasanpur but his farther-in-law fighting on JDU ticket from Parsa is trailing
9:47 AM, 10 Nov
JD(U) spokesperson, K C Tyagi in conversation with a news channel has conceded defeat. Speaking to NDTV, Tyagi said that the party welcomes the people’s mandate but not the RJD. He said that a natural disaster has defeated us.
9:47 AM, 10 Nov
Pushpam Priya from the Plurals Party, is trailing from Bankipur constituency.
9:47 AM, 10 Nov
ByPoll Results: Bharatiya Janata Party takes lead on 6 seats and Congress on 2 seats out of the 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats, as per Election Commission trends
9:46 AM, 10 Nov
Election Commission trends: NDA leading on 32 seats - BJP 20, JDU 9, Vikassheel Insaan Party 3
Mahagathbandhan ahead on 21 seats - RJD 9, Congress 7, Left 5
Bahujan Samaj Party has a lead on one seat
9:46 AM, 10 Nov
#UPDATE: BJP takes lead on seven seats, Congress on one seat out of the eight #Gujarat Assembly seats which voted in by-polls, as per Election Commission trends.
BJP takes lead on seven seats, Congress on one seat out of the eight Gujarat Assembly seats which voted in by-polls, as per Election Commission trends.
Visuals from a counting centre in Vadodara, Gujarat
9:45 AM, 10 Nov
#MadhyaPradesh: Counting underway for 28 seats which went to by-polls.
Visuals from counting centres in Indore (Photo 1 and 2) and Morena (Photo 3 and 4)
MadhyaPradesh: Counting underway for 28 seats which went to by-polls.
Visuals from counting centres in Indore (Photo 1 and 2) and Morena (Photo 3 and 4)
As per Election Commission trends, BJP is ahead on 11 seats and Congress on 2.
9:44 AM, 10 Nov
Telangana Bypoll: In Dubbaka bypoll, After 1st round of counting BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao takes a lead
9:36 AM, 10 Nov
The Opposition alliance is now leading in 114 seats and the NDA in 106. The RJD is ahead in 73 seats, while the Congress in 27 and Left parties in 7. The BJP on the other hand is ahead in 57, JD(U) in 39. The LJP is leading in 7 seats.
9:25 AM, 10 Nov
BJP ahead on 9, JDU and RJD leading on 5 seats each, Congress has a lead on 3, Vikassheel Insaan Party ahead on 1 seat, according to official Election Commission trends
9:18 AM, 10 Nov
According to official Election Commission trends, Bharatiya Janata Party leads on 5 seats, JD(U)-2 seats, RJD-1 seat, Congress-1 seat, Vikassheel Insaan Party-1 seat, and Bahujan Samaj Party-1 seat
9:18 AM, 10 Nov
BJP leading on two of the eight Assembly seats of Gujarat which went to by-polls.
9:17 AM, 10 Nov
BJP leading on 8 seats, JDU and RJD ahead on 3 seats each, Congress on 1, Vikassheel Insaan Party also ahead on one seat.
9:08 AM, 10 Nov
Maskoor Usmani from Congress is trailing from Jale seat
9:00 AM, 10 Nov
According to official Election Commission trends, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads on Darbhanga assembly seat
8:56 AM, 10 Nov
Visuals from counting in centre Tumkuru
Karnataka: The votes polled in the by-poll to Sira Assembly constituency being counted today; visuals from counting in centre Tumkuru
Karnataka: The votes polled in the by-poll to Sira Assembly constituency being counted today
12:26 AM, 10 Nov
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on November 10 for the Bihar assembly polls as the state awaits results of a closely-fought election.
12:26 AM, 10 Nov
The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state that voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.
12:31 AM, 10 Nov
Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half.
12:32 AM, 10 Nov
Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, who has thrown down the gauntlet at redoubtable Nitish Kumar, the battle-scarred veteran more than twice his age.
6:24 AM, 10 Nov
Will it be Tejashwi Yadav or Nitish Kumar. Bihar awaits poll result with bated breath.
6:24 AM, 10 Nov
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
6:41 AM, 10 Nov
The exit polls have predicted a win for the Grand Alliance. However exit polls can wrong at times.
6:41 AM, 10 Nov
Will Bihar give Nitish a fourth term? Counting begins at 8.
6:52 AM, 10 Nov
In the 2015 elections, Nitish Kumar was declared as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the Grand Alliance, while Tejashwi was to be his deputy. However with Nitish returning to the NDA mid-term, the two leaders are on the opposite side this time. Nitish is CM candidate for the NDA, while for the Grand Alliance it is Tejashwi.
7:09 AM, 10 Nov
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes today. The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state.
7:24 AM, 10 Nov
The maximum three counting centres each have been set up in four districts of East Champaran (which has 12 assembly constituencies), Gaya (10 constituencies), Siwan (eight constituencies) and Begusarai (seven).
7:24 AM, 10 Nov
The counting of votes will begin as early as 8 am.
7:28 AM, 10 Nov
Section 144 of CrPC imposed ahead of crucial counting
7:28 AM, 10 Nov
Bihar Chief Election Commissioner HR Srinivasa said that the poll body has allocated 19 companies of paramilitary forces to guard strongrooms where the EVMs are kept. He added that 24x7 surveillance of the counting centres is also being done through CCTV cameras.
7:32 AM, 10 Nov
Visuals from counting centres in Gujarat's Dang
Counting of votes in by-polls to 58 Assembly seats in 11 states to begin at 8am; Visuals from counting centres in Gujarat's Dang (pics 1 & 2) and Madhya Pradesh's Morena (pics 3 & 4)
Counting of votes in by-polls to 58 Assembly seats in 11 states to begin at 8am;
7:32 AM, 10 Nov
Bihar was the first state which went to polls amidst the global outbreak of the pandemic. The elections were held in three phases.
7:37 AM, 10 Nov
Has the Grand Alliance managed to tap into the anti-incumbency factor? The exit polls sure seem to suggest so.
7:41 AM, 10 Nov
The Election Commission has set up 55 counting centres in 38 districts.
7:41 AM, 10 Nov
The Shiv Sena has said that there would be a change in guard in Bihar. The Sena is a former ally of the NDA.
7:41 AM, 10 Nov
Contrary to what was being said yesterday, officials have said that the results would not be delayed. Owing the increase in number of EVMs as social distancing has to be maintained it as anticipated that the results would be delayed.
7:43 AM, 10 Nov
The voter turnout this year stood at 57.05 per cent, 0.39 per cent more than the 56.66 per cent in the 2015 elections.
7:48 AM, 10 Nov
Patna: Strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College being opened, as counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections to begin at 8 am pic.twitter.com/ezv9fOtHyF