    Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE: NDA narrows gap with Mahagathbandhan

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Patna, Nov 10:The counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections has begun, with the Nitish Kumar-led NDA facing competition from the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.

    Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half.

    Most pollsters predicted a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

    Tejashwi Prasad Yadav

    Catch all the LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results LIVE here

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:18 AM, 10 Nov
    EC trends for 133 of 243 seats
    NDA leading on 66 seats - BJP 35, JDU 26, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5 Mahagathbandhan ahead on 61 seats - RJD 40, Congress 14, Left 7 BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on three while AIMIM is ahead on one
    10:18 AM, 10 Nov
    A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU & allies were to win over 200 seats. In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we're losing only due to COVID19 impact: Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi
    10:17 AM, 10 Nov
    RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav trailing behind JDU's Raj Kumar Ray from Hasanpur seat
    Arrah
    Arrah
    Quyamuddin Ansari
    CPI(ML)
    Amrendra Pratap Singh
    BJP
    Vs
    CPI(ML)'s Quyamuddin Ansari is leading from Arrah.
    10:09 AM, 10 Nov
    As per latest trends, both the NDA alliance and the Mahagathbandhan have reached the 100-seat marks
    10:09 AM, 10 Nov
    BJP leader Shreyasi Singh is leading from the Jamui assembly seat over RJD's Vija Prakash by 1,323 votes.
    Hasanpur
    Hasanpur
    Raj Kumar Ray
    JDU
    Tej Pratap Yadav
    RJD
    Vs
    Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav is now trailing from Hasanpur.
    10:08 AM, 10 Nov
    EC trends for 104 of 243 seats:
    NDA leading on 52 seats - BJP 28, JDU 20, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4 Mahagathbandhan ahead on 46 seats - RJD 29, Congress 12, Left 5 BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on three while AIMIM is ahead on one
    10:07 AM, 10 Nov
    Late Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP is leading in four seats, as per latest trends
    Imamganj
    Imamganj
    Uday Narayan Choudhary
    RJD
    Jitan Ram Manjhi
    HAM(S)
    Vs
    Bihar’s former chief minister and one of the tallest Dalit leaders in the state, Jitan Ram Manjhi is trailing from Imamganj.
    10:06 AM, 10 Nov
    Former Bihar Chief Minister and HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is trailing from the state’s Imamganj seat.
    10:03 AM, 10 Nov
    UP: BJP leading on four seats, Samajwadi Party on one seat, Bahujan Samaj Party on one seat and Independent on one seat out of the total seven seats
    Parsa
    Parsa
    Chhotey Lal Ray
    RJD
    Chandrika Roy
    JDU
    Vs
    Tej Pratap's estranged father-in-law Chandrika Roy is trailing from Parsa. Rai, who left the RJD owing to the marital dispute between his daughter Aishwarya and Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav and joined JD(U), is pitted against RJD's Chhote Lal Rai.
    10:02 AM, 10 Nov
    Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal leading on one out of the two assembly seats in Odisha which went to bypolls, as per Election Commission
    10:01 AM, 10 Nov
    Mahagathbandhan ahead on 46 seats - RJD 29, Congress 12, Left 5 BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on three while AIMIM is ahead on one
    Raghopur
    Raghopur
    Tejaswee Yadav
    RJD
    Satish Kumar Yadav
    BJP
    Vs
    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who has led the opposition coalition against chief minister Nitish Kumar, is leading from Raghopur.
    10:01 AM, 10 Nov
    EC trends for 104 of 243 seats: NDA leading on 52 seats - BJP 28, JDU 20, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4
    9:51 AM, 10 Nov
    JD(U)'s Chandrika Rai is leading from Parsa in Saran district.
    9:48 AM, 10 Nov
    LJP's Ram Darshan Prasad, the only 3rd gender candidate in Bihar Election trailing from Hathua seat.
    9:48 AM, 10 Nov
    Tej Pratap Yadav of RJD leading from Hasanpur but his farther-in-law fighting on JDU ticket from Parsa is trailing
    9:47 AM, 10 Nov
    JD(U) spokesperson, K C Tyagi in conversation with a news channel has conceded defeat. Speaking to NDTV, Tyagi said that the party welcomes the people’s mandate but not the RJD. He said that a natural disaster has defeated us.
    9:47 AM, 10 Nov
    Pushpam Priya from the Plurals Party, is trailing from Bankipur constituency.
    9:47 AM, 10 Nov
    ByPoll Results: Bharatiya Janata Party takes lead on 6 seats and Congress on 2 seats out of the 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats, as per Election Commission trends
    9:46 AM, 10 Nov
    Election Commission trends: NDA leading on 32 seats - BJP 20, JDU 9, Vikassheel Insaan Party 3 Mahagathbandhan ahead on 21 seats - RJD 9, Congress 7, Left 5 Bahujan Samaj Party has a lead on one seat
    9:46 AM, 10 Nov
    BJP takes lead on seven seats, Congress on one seat out of the eight Gujarat Assembly seats which voted in by-polls, as per Election Commission trends. Visuals from a counting centre in Vadodara, Gujarat
    9:45 AM, 10 Nov
    MadhyaPradesh: Counting underway for 28 seats which went to by-polls. Visuals from counting centres in Indore (Photo 1 and 2) and Morena (Photo 3 and 4) As per Election Commission trends, BJP is ahead on 11 seats and Congress on 2.
    9:44 AM, 10 Nov
    Telangana Bypoll: In Dubbaka bypoll, After 1st round of counting BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao takes a lead
    9:36 AM, 10 Nov
    The Opposition alliance is now leading in 114 seats and the NDA in 106. The RJD is ahead in 73 seats, while the Congress in 27 and Left parties in 7. The BJP on the other hand is ahead in 57, JD(U) in 39. The LJP is leading in 7 seats.
    9:25 AM, 10 Nov
    BJP ahead on 9, JDU and RJD leading on 5 seats each, Congress has a lead on 3, Vikassheel Insaan Party ahead on 1 seat, according to official Election Commission trends
    9:18 AM, 10 Nov
    According to official Election Commission trends, Bharatiya Janata Party leads on 5 seats, JD(U)-2 seats, RJD-1 seat, Congress-1 seat, Vikassheel Insaan Party-1 seat, and Bahujan Samaj Party-1 seat
    9:18 AM, 10 Nov
    BJP leading on two of the eight Assembly seats of Gujarat which went to by-polls.
    9:17 AM, 10 Nov
    BJP leading on 8 seats, JDU and RJD ahead on 3 seats each, Congress on 1, Vikassheel Insaan Party also ahead on one seat.
    9:08 AM, 10 Nov
    Maskoor Usmani from Congress is trailing from Jale seat
    9:00 AM, 10 Nov
    According to official Election Commission trends, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads on Darbhanga assembly seat
    8:56 AM, 10 Nov
    Visuals from counting in centre Tumkuru
    Karnataka: The votes polled in the by-poll to Sira Assembly constituency being counted today
