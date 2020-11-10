For Quick Alerts
Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE: Nitish or Tejashwi? Who will rule Bihar
Patna, Nov 10: Will Bihar get a new and young chief minister in Tejashwi Prasad Yadav? The state might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it braced for Tuesday's counting of votes for the assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half.
Catch all the LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results LIVE here
Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, who has thrown down the gauntlet at redoubtable Nitish Kumar, the battle-scarred veteran more than twice his age.