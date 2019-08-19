Bihar MLA Anant Singh says not scared of arrest, will surrender in 3-4 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Patna, Aug 19: Independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after recovery of prohibited weapons from his residence has denied being afraid of arrest stating that he would be surrendering in next few days. He also claimed that he is not absconding but is just visiting an ailing friend.

"I am not scared of being arrested. I will surrender in next three-four days," Mokama MLA Singh said in a video message.

This comes even as the Bihar Police has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure the arrest of Anant Singh.

Case registered against Bihar MLA Anant Kumar Singh under Arms Act

Earlier, the police officials had raided Singh's premises in connection with a contract killing case. During the raid, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade from his residence in Ladma village.

The legislator has been charged under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Explosive Act after they seized banned arms and ammunitions from his residence.

Speaking about the charges filed against him, Singh claimed that he has never been to the house in the last 14 years from where the police recovered AK-47.

"I have never gone to that house in last 14 years so there is no question of me keeping an AK-47 there," he said.

Notably, Singh nicknamed "Chhote Sarkar" has a long criminal record and was recently summoned to the Police Headquarters in Patna for giving his voice sample in connection with a bid on the life of a Mokama-based contractor.

Singh was formerly known to be close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but fell out with the latter ahead of the 2015 assembly elections which led to his exit from the JD(U) and contesting and retaining his seat as an Independent.

Thereafter, the MLA - known for his strong-arm tactics has been accusing JD(U) leaders of conspiring against him to get him framed in criminal cases.

Notably, Singh had made his political debut in 2005 on a JD(U) ticket when he wrested back Mokama from another gangster-turned-politician Suraj Bhan Singh.

The seat was earlier held by Anant Singhs elder brother Dilip Singh, who had served as a minister in the Rabri Devi government.