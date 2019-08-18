Bihar MLA Anant Singh flees as police raid his official residence in Patna to arrest him

Patna, Aug 18: Controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, fled from his official residence before Patna Police could arrest him.

As senior police officials reached his official residence in Patna on Saturday, they discovered that the controversial MLA was not there. During the search, the police recovered Singh's official mobile phone from his residence.

SSP Barh Lipi Singh, who is leading the probe against the MLA, too, was a part of the police team that raided the strongman's official residence.

Senior police officials, including Barh ASP Lipi Singh, Special Task Force Superintendent of Police and City SP (Central), had reached the residence of the Independent MLA from Mokama. All rooms at the residence were searched by the cops, following which Singh's accomplice Chhotan was arrested.

Chhotan is an accused in an attempt to murder case with regard to attack on a person named Viveka Pahalwan. A sword was recovered from his possession by the police. The police assured that Anant Singh would also be arrested at the earliest.

A case under UAPA was registered against Singh after the police recovered an AK-47 rifle during raids at his residence. He has also been charged under Arms Act and Explosive Act.

According to the police, the weapon recovered from Singh's residence might have been used in some big incidents. They are also trying to ascertain if there is any connection with an old case of smuggling AK-47s in Munger district of Bihar. The police say that they acted on a tip-off regarding the movement of a large consignment of arms from his residence after which raids were conducted.

Anant Singh's arrest is imminent as the offences registered against him do not have the provision of an anticipatory bail.