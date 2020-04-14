Bihar man hangs self in quarantine centre: Cops say he was stressed due to TB

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Darbhanga, Apr 14: A 43-year-old man, who was suffering from tuberculosis, was found hanging inside a quarantine centre of Bihar's Darbhanga district.

Authorities said he committed suicide. He was taken to the quarantine centre set up in a school after he somehow managed to reach home in Kumrauli village from Delhi on April 10.

"He committed suicide in a room of a middle school which has been converted to a quarantine centre in Kumrauli," District Magistrate Thyagrajan SM said.

Prima facie, the man was under stress because of his disease, tuberculosis, and some family problems, the DM said. A statement issued by the district administration said he was kept separately in a room at the quarantine centre, where he was provided with food and medicine.

He hanged himself from a window grill with a 'gamchha' (traditional cotton towel). As he was worried about his disease, doctors who had examined Yadav at the time of his entry to the centre, later counselled him.