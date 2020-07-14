Bihar lockdown from July 16 to 31st; all shops, malls, religious places to remain shut

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, July 14: The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has decided to impose complete lockdown in the state as coronavirus cases rose sharply in the state. All schools, colleges, shops, malls, religious places in Bihar will remain shut from July 16 to July 31, except essential services.

Speaking to ANI, Bihar Deputy CM said,''Lockdown to be imposed in the state from 16 to 31 July to curb the spread of COVID19. Guidelines are being prepared.''

The government is believed to have taken this decision during a high-level meeting, which was called today to discuss further measures to curb the spread of coronavirus infection in the state.

As many as 749 people tested positive for the coronavirus in a single day, according to the state government's latest update on Wednesday evening. This took the state's overall count to 13,274. With two deaths - one each from the state's Araria and Bhagalpur districts - in 24 hours, the toll rose to 100. As many as 235 of the cases reported on Wednesday were from Patna, taking the district's tally to 1,351 infection. The toll in the district is 12.

India, which is currently the third worst-affected country in the world, has reported 9,06,752 cases and the death toll at 23,727, nearly six months after the first case was reported late in January in Kerala.