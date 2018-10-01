  • search

Bihar: JD(U) minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav refuses to wear skull cap, sparks row

    Patna, Oct 1: Bihar minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Sunday refused to wear a skull cap at a public rally in Katihar district.

    The state energy minister was attending a conference of Muslim leaders - Talimi Bedari - where he was the chief guest. He has been a Member of Legislative Assembly since 1990 from Sapaul constituency and is believed to be the senior-most member in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet.

    Earlier this year, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also found himself in the midst of a controversy when he attended an Iftar party and after being offered a skull cap by a Muslim supporter, Gandhi removed it within seconds of wearing it.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
