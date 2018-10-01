Bihar: JD(U) minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav refuses to wear skull cap, sparks row

Patna, Oct 1: Bihar minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Sunday refused to wear a skull cap at a public rally in Katihar district.

The state energy minister was attending a conference of Muslim leaders - Talimi Bedari - where he was the chief guest. He has been a Member of Legislative Assembly since 1990 from Sapaul constituency and is believed to be the senior-most member in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet.

#WATCH: Bihar Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav refuses to wear a skull cap offered to him at a conference in Katihar. (30/9/2018) pic.twitter.com/JeUtoWG0tv — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

Earlier this year, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also found himself in the midst of a controversy when he attended an Iftar party and after being offered a skull cap by a Muslim supporter, Gandhi removed it within seconds of wearing it.