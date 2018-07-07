Bihar ITICAT 2018 result declared, list of documents required for counselling

New Delhi, July 7: The Bihar ITICAT 2018 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The merit list for ITICAT has been published district-wise. The board will release the counselling schedule shortly. Candidates who have qualified ITICAT and made it to the merit list will have to produce original and a photocopy of their documents attesting their eligibility and category (if applicable) at the time of counselling. Candidates would also need to bring Part A and Part B of their ITICAT 2018 online application form. The results are available on www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Documents required for Bihar ITICAT 2018 counselling:

Original certificate and marks sheet for matric exam

ITICAT 2018 admit card

Original caste certificate

Original residence proof

Character certificate

Other certificates mentioned on page 1 and 2 of the prospectus

How to check Bihar ITICAT 2018 result:

Go to www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the result notice for ITICAT 2018.

A pdf will open

Download the pdf

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day