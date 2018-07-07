  • search

Bihar ITICAT 2018 result declared, list of documents required for counselling

    New Delhi, July 7: The Bihar ITICAT 2018 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The merit list for ITICAT has been published district-wise. The board will release the counselling schedule shortly. Candidates who have qualified ITICAT and made it to the merit list will have to produce original and a photocopy of their documents attesting their eligibility and category (if applicable) at the time of counselling. Candidates would also need to bring Part A and Part B of their ITICAT 2018 online application form. The results are available on www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

    Documents required for Bihar ITICAT 2018 counselling:

    • Original certificate and marks sheet for matric exam
    • ITICAT 2018 admit card
    • Original caste certificate
    • Original residence proof
    • Character certificate
    • Other certificates mentioned on page 1 and 2 of the prospectus

    How to check Bihar ITICAT 2018 result:

