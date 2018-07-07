Bihar ITICAT 2018 result declared, list of documents required for counselling

For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
New Delhi, July 7: The Bihar ITICAT 2018 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The merit list for ITICAT has been published district-wise. The board will release the counselling schedule shortly. Candidates who have qualified ITICAT and made it to the merit list will have to produce original and a photocopy of their documents attesting their eligibility and category (if applicable) at the time of counselling. Candidates would also need to bring Part A and Part B of their ITICAT 2018 online application form. The results are available on www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Documents required for Bihar ITICAT 2018 counselling:
- Original certificate and marks sheet for matric exam
- ITICAT 2018 admit card
- Original caste certificate
- Original residence proof
- Character certificate
- Other certificates mentioned on page 1 and 2 of the prospectus
How to check Bihar ITICAT 2018 result:
- Go to www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the result notice for ITICAT 2018.
- A pdf will open
- Download the pdf
- Take a printout
Subscribe to Oneindia. For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day