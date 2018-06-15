Bihar horror: Doctor’s family attacked by goons, wife gang-raped; daughter molested

Patna, June 15: One more case has been added to the list of rising rape incidents in the country when a 35-year-old wife of a Bihar doctor was gang-raped by a group of men on the busy Rafiganj-Gaya road in the state on Wednesday evening.

Along with his wife, the minor daughter of the doctor was also molested by the culprits. Before committing the twin crimes, the goons tied the legs and arms of the doctor and left him in a secluded field. The heinous crimes were committed near Soniidih village in the state.

The incident happened when the doctor and his family were travelling on a motorbike. The man, his wife and daughter were going to Guraru area of Gaya district where the doctor runs his clinic. The horrific incident came to light on Thursday evening.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra told News18 that a team of adjoining police stations were trying to nab the culprits. "We have raided many houses in Sonidih village and apprehended 20 youths on the basis of suspicion", the SSP said.

"The woman told us that they were stopped by the miscreants on a secluded stretch. They pleaded with them to take away their belongings and let them go but the men refused. Attackers tied the hands and legs of the doctor and left him in a nearby field, while his wife and daughter were tied to a tree before the accused fled the spot. The woman later informed us that she was gangraped and her daughter was molested," the officer said.

In the last few months, the nation has witnessed alarming rise in the number of cases of rapes, especially of minor girls. Angry citizens of the country protested on roads in various parts of the country over the horrific rape cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in April.

Both the cases caught the attention of the nation because of its barbarity and open support for the accused from a section of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After its "studied silence" over crimes against women, especially minor girls, the Narendra Modi government approved the ordinance to allow courts to award death penalty to those convicted of raping girls under 12 in April.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day