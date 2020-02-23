Bihar has Modi’s blessings says Nadda

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 23: Exhorting party workers in Bihar to spread the message that "BJP is synonymous with development", its national president J P Nadda on Saturday asked them to work towards ensuring the NDA's return to power in the assembly elections due later this year.

Nadda inaugurated, through video conferencing, 11 new district offices of the BJP across the state.

Speaking at the function, he called upon party workers to make use of technology at their disposal and explain to the people that "Bihar has the blessings of Narendra Modi, who has provided assistance worth billions to the state and these have been effectively utilised on the ground through Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".

Nadda also asked workers to dispel "misinformation" about the Modi government's measures such as abrogation of Article 370 provisions and making triple talaq a punishable offence. He said they should explain to the people that these "decisive steps" had brought "happiness" to residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir who were previously deprived of many rights and women who were aggrieved by the practice of instant divorce.

Apparently mindful of the dissidence that comes to the fore ahead of the elections with many aspirants not being considered for tickets, Nadda said, "Always do remember, politics is a serious full-time job where there is an entry point but no exit."

"Do not get swayed by concerns of individual benefits. Do remember that if the party thrives, the benefits will reach all," he added.