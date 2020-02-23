  • search
Trending FATF Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar has Modi’s blessings says Nadda

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 23: Exhorting party workers in Bihar to spread the message that "BJP is synonymous with development", its national president J P Nadda on Saturday asked them to work towards ensuring the NDA's return to power in the assembly elections due later this year.

    Nadda inaugurated, through video conferencing, 11 new district offices of the BJP across the state.

    Bihar has Modi’s blessings says Nadda
    BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda

    Speaking at the function, he called upon party workers to make use of technology at their disposal and explain to the people that "Bihar has the blessings of Narendra Modi, who has provided assistance worth billions to the state and these have been effectively utilised on the ground through Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".

    'Baat Bihar Ki': Prashant Kishor set to launch new plan to mobilise 1 crore youth

    Nadda also asked workers to dispel "misinformation" about the Modi government's measures such as abrogation of Article 370 provisions and making triple talaq a punishable offence. He said they should explain to the people that these "decisive steps" had brought "happiness" to residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir who were previously deprived of many rights and women who were aggrieved by the practice of instant divorce.

      NEWS AT NOON FEB 23rd, 2020

      Apparently mindful of the dissidence that comes to the fore ahead of the elections with many aspirants not being considered for tickets, Nadda said, "Always do remember, politics is a serious full-time job where there is an entry point but no exit."

      "Do not get swayed by concerns of individual benefits. Do remember that if the party thrives, the benefits will reach all," he added.

      More JP NADDA News

      Read more about:

      jp nadda bihar modi government

      Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 9:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X