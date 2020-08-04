YouTube
    Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

    By
    |

    Patna, Aug 04: Bihar government has recommended a CBI investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

    Sushant Singh Rajput
    Sushant Singh Rajput

    The state government's decision comes a day before the Supreme Court's hearing on Rhea Chakraborty's plea.

    The chorus for a CBI inquiry into the death, which happened on June 14 in Mumbai, is growing with parties cutting across the political lines in Bihar, demanding that the central investigating agency take up the case for a fair probe.

    Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and his son and Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan have also favourerd a CBI inquiry into Rajput's death.

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has echoed similar views.

    BJP MP from Delhi and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari, and Bollywood actor Sekhar Suman have also sought a CBI probe.

