    Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

    By
    |

    Patna, Aug 04: Bihar government has recommended a CBI investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the deceaseds father made a request for it, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday.

    Sushant Singh Rajput

    The state government's decision comes a day before the Supreme Court's hearing on Rhea Chakraborty's plea.

    "Bihar DGP (Gupteshwar Pandey) had a talk with the late actors father K K Singh today. DGP has informed me that the father has asked for a CBI probe into the case, Nitish Kumar Kumar said.

    The chief minister said he told the DGP to initiate necessary steps to immediately send a proposal to the state government in this regard.

    "The state government would formally recommend the case to be handed over to the CBI today itself after completing all the procedures and formalities", the CM said.

      A close associate of the CM told PTI, that Rajput's father made a plea for the CBI inquiry citing hurdles created by the Mumbai police to the investigating team of the Patna police, who are in the western metropolis to pursue inquiry into an FIR lodged on his written complaint with the Rajiv Nagar police station here.

      The chorus for a CBI inquiry into the death, which happened on June 14 in Mumbai, is growing with parties cutting across the political lines in Bihar, demanding that the central investigating agency take up the case for a fair probe.

      Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and his son and Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan have also favourerd a CBI inquiry into Rajput's death.

      RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has echoed similar views.

      BJP MP from Delhi and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari, and Bollywood actor Sekhar Suman have also sought a CBI probe.

