Bihar govt formation: Nitish Kumar tenders resignation to Govornor ahead of NDA meet

Patna, Nov 13: Nitish Kumar on Friday tendered his resignation from the post of chief minister to Governor Phagu Chauhan, two days ahead of NDA legislature party.

On Sunday, the NDA allies will meet and after a consensus on the chief minister post, it will stake claim to form the government.

This was decided a meeting of the leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar--the JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Chief Minister Kumar on Friday.

"The meeting will start at 12:30 pm on November 15," chief minister elect Kumar told reporters.

Despite the BJP emerging as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emphatically endorsed Kumar as the next chief minister.

He was declared the ruling coalition''s chief ministerial candidate much before the election process had started.