  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar Govt bans wearing jeans and t-shirt in secretariat

    By
    |

    Patna, Aug 30: The Bihar Government has banned wearing jeans and t-shirts in the secretariat for all employees.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The officials' employees have been ordered to wear sober, simple, comfortable clothes in the office.

    The Upper Secretary of the Bihar government, Mahadev Prasad, who issued the order, said: "It has been noticed that officials and employees are coming to office in attires which are contrary to the office culture. This is against the office decorum."

    Now everyone will have to come to the office in formal dress at any cost, he said.

    "Officials and employees must wear decent, comfortable, simple, sober and light-colored attire. Choose your dress according to the weather and nature of work," the order read.

    How this chemical engineer turned JMB terrorist set up modules from Bengal to Kerala

    Earlier, in 2015 Goa government department of art and culture had banned its staffers from wearing sleeveless clothes, multi-pocket pants, and jeans.

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue