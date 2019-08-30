Bihar Govt bans wearing jeans and t-shirt in secretariat

Patna, Aug 30: The Bihar Government has banned wearing jeans and t-shirts in the secretariat for all employees.

The officials' employees have been ordered to wear sober, simple, comfortable clothes in the office.

The Upper Secretary of the Bihar government, Mahadev Prasad, who issued the order, said: "It has been noticed that officials and employees are coming to office in attires which are contrary to the office culture. This is against the office decorum."

Now everyone will have to come to the office in formal dress at any cost, he said.

"Officials and employees must wear decent, comfortable, simple, sober and light-colored attire. Choose your dress according to the weather and nature of work," the order read.

Earlier, in 2015 Goa government department of art and culture had banned its staffers from wearing sleeveless clothes, multi-pocket pants, and jeans.