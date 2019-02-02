Bihar: Former RJD MP Shahabuddin's nephew shot dead in Siwan

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Siwan, Feb 2: Yusuf, nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin was shot dead in Siwan on Friday.

The former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who is a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, was convicted of murder on December 9, 2015 and sentenced to life imprisonment. On August 30 last year, the high court upheld their conviction and sentence.

The gangster-turned politician Mohammad Shahabuddin has almost 63 cases against his name relating to murders and kidnapping. On 30-09-2016 Mohammad Shahabuddin's bail was cancelled by SC. On 15 Feb 2017 the Supreme Court directed that he be transferred from Siwan Jail in Bihar to Tihar Jail in Delhi.

He was elected four times as a Member of Parliament from Siwan, Bihar, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party of Lalu Prasad Yadav, and 2-times as MLA, to the Bihar Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly). Being convicted in many criminal cases, he was debarred from contesting the 2009 general elections.