  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar: Former RJD MP Shahabuddin's nephew shot dead in Siwan

    By
    |

    Siwan, Feb 2: Yusuf, nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin was shot dead in Siwan on Friday.

    Yusuf, nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin
    Yusuf, nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin

    The former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who is a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, was convicted of murder on December 9, 2015 and sentenced to life imprisonment. On August 30 last year, the high court upheld their conviction and sentence.

    Also Read | How was Ravi Pujari nabbed: HDK explains Karnataka's efforts

    The gangster-turned politician Mohammad Shahabuddin has almost 63 cases against his name relating to murders and kidnapping. On 30-09-2016 Mohammad Shahabuddin's bail was cancelled by SC. On 15 Feb 2017 the Supreme Court directed that he be transferred from Siwan Jail in Bihar to Tihar Jail in Delhi.

    He was elected four times as a Member of Parliament from Siwan, Bihar, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party of Lalu Prasad Yadav, and 2-times as MLA, to the Bihar Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly). Being convicted in many criminal cases, he was debarred from contesting the 2009 general elections.

    Read more about:

    bihar rjd mohammad shahabuddin murder shot dead

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 9:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue