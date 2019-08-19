  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar former CM Jagannath Mishra passes away in Delhi

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Patna, Aug 19: Bihar former Chief minister Jagannath Mishra passed away in Delhi after prolonged illness.

    Bihar former CM Jagannath Mishra passes away in Delhi
    File photo of Jagannath Mishra

    Mishra, a teacher and then a politician, went on to become the chief minister of Bihar thrice. He also served as a minister in the Union Cabinet and was formerly a member of the Indian National Congress, before leaving Congress to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and later the Janata Dal-United (JD-U).

    Mishra began his career as a lecturer and later became professor of economics at Bihar University, before stepping into politics. He was also strongly involved in Saint Vinoda Bhave's Bhoodan Movement between 1953 and 1960. Within the scope of that movement, he donated most of his inherited land to the landless.

    Mishra has written about 40 research papers and guided 20 PhD Dissertations on Economics. However, he did suffer significant taint to his repute when he was convicted, along with 44 others, in a fodder scam case by a CBI court in 2013.

    Mishra was married to Veena who died on 22 January 2018 at Delhi's Medanta hospital. She was 72 and was undergoing treatment for respiratory complications. His son, Nitish Mishra, is also a politician and has served as cabinet minister in the Government of Bihar. His nephew, Vijay Kumar Mishra, is a Member of the Legislative Assembly. Another nephew, Rajiv Mishra, is CEO of Lok Sabha TV.

    On January 24, Special CBI judge S S Prasad awarded Mishra five years rigorous imprisonment in connection with a fodder scam case involving fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.62 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury in early 1990s.

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar delhi fodder scam

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue