Bihar floods: PM Modi speaks to Nitish, reviews situation

New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the flood situation in Bihar which has left scores dead in the past few days.

He spoke with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi.

"The Centre has been working with the state government to help those affected and we will continue providing all possible assistance needed," he tweeted.

There is no let up in the flood situation in Bihar where the deluge has affected over 85 lakh people even though the toll remained at 127 for the third consecutive day on Monday.

Darbhanga, one of the severely affected districts, has so far reported 12 casualties since Bihar was hit by flash floods earlier this month owing to torrential rainfall in Terai region of Nepal.

"Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi Ji and reviewed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of Bihar," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

