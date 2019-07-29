  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar floods: PM Modi speaks to Nitish, reviews situation

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the flood situation in Bihar which has left scores dead in the past few days.

    He spoke with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi.

    PM Modi
    PM Modi speaks to Nitis

    "The Centre has been working with the state government to help those affected and we will continue providing all possible assistance needed," he tweeted.

    There is no let up in the flood situation in Bihar where the deluge has affected over 85 lakh people even though the toll remained at 127 for the third consecutive day on Monday.

    [Bihar-Assam flood: Death toll mount to 174]

    Darbhanga, one of the severely affected districts, has so far reported 12 casualties since Bihar was hit by flash floods earlier this month owing to torrential rainfall in Terai region of Nepal.

    "Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi Ji and reviewed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of Bihar," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

    PTI

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue