‘Bihar first, Bihari first’: LJP chief Chirag Paswan releases manifesto for state polls

Patna, Oct 21: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday released his party's manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, putting forward his vision of 'Bihar first, Bihari first.'

"Today with the release of our party's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forwards our vision of 'Bihar first, Bihari first' which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing," he said.

In the manifesto, Chirag Paswan promised that the LJP will set up a coaching city, if voted to power, in the state so that students from Bihar do not have to migrate to cities in other states. Paswan also promised to provide a free ride for women in public buses as well as a curb in bureaucracy.

LJP leader had attacked CM Nitish Kumar on migration and lack of employment to youths.

"Youth is the future of Bihar and India. Today the youth in Bihar are going to other states for jobs. This is a matter of great concern. From the past 3 decades, we are only discussing development but have done nothing about it," Chirag Paswan said in a press conference today.

"If the current Chief Minister wins this election by mistake then our state will lose. Our state will again stand on the verge of getting ruined. I wonder how he promotes casteism. It is not appropriate to imagine the development of Bihar under the leadership of a person who promotes communalism," Paswan said.

The LJP is contesting 143 seats in the state, with its candidates taking on JD(U) nominees in most constituencies