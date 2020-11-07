Bihar exit polls result 2020: Times Now-C-Voter predicts a hung house in Bihar

Tejashwi most preferred as Bihar’s next CM says India Today-Axis My India exit poll

New Delhi, Feb 08: The Times Now-C-Voter exit polls has predicted that the NDA will win 116 of the 243 seats, and the grand alliance will win 120. So, it is going to be a hung house.

During the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, only one agency had managed to capture the mood in the state which overwhelmingly voted for an alliance led by chief minister Nitish Kumar with him coming to power for the third consecutive term.

Have a look at seat share:

NDA: 116

Grand Alliance: 120

LJP: 1

Others: 6

The Times Now-C-Voter exit poll also predicted that the NDA will get 37.70 per cent vote share, while grand alliance will secure 36.30%. The LJP is expected to secure 8.50% vote share and the others 17.50%.

The grand alliance of the JD(U), RJD and the Congress wronged all exit polls in 2015 as it was declared the winner of a shrill and bitterly fought Bihar assembly elections.

Bihar Assembly has a total of 243 seats. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Results will be out on November 10.