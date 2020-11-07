Bihar Exit Polls 2020: NewsX-DV Research gives edge to RJD-led alliance

Tejashwi most preferred as Bihar’s next CM says India Today-Axis My India exit poll

Patna, Nov 07: NewsX- DV exit poll at the end of three-phased polling in Bihar assembly elections today predicted that NDA could end up with 110-117 seats, short of the majority mark of 123 in the 243-member assembly.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who led the opposition coalition, is projected to get about 108-123 seats.

Seat break-up for the alliances:

National Democratic Alliance (NDA): 110-117 seats

RJD- led Grand Alliance: 108-123 seats

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP): 4-10 seats

Others: 8-23 seats

Meanwhile, Today's Chanakya-CNN News18 projected 180 seats for the RJD-led grand alliance, 55 for the NDA and eight for others. The majority mark is 122.

India Today-Axis My India poll showed the RJD-led block winning 139-161 seats, as against 69-91 for the NDA. It predicted 3-5 seats for LJP and also 3-5 for others.

The ABP-C Voter exit poll predicted NDA to get 104-128 seats and 108-131 seats for the opposition grand alliance. It projected Chirag Paswan-led LJP to get 1-3 seats.

A similar trend was predicted by Times Now-CVoter, which projected 116 seats for the NDA, 120 for the opposition alliance and a single seat for the LJP. It predicted six seats for others.

Poll of polls: Nitish-Modi magic fails; Exit polls give edge for RJD-led alliance

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll also gave a clear majority to the RJD-led alliance with 128 seats, while it projected 104 seats for the ruling NDA, seven seats for LJP and four for others.

TV9 Bharatvarsh projected NDA to win 115 seats, the grand alliance 120 and four each for LJP and others.

In terms of vote share, Today''s Chanakya projected 44 per cent for the RJD-led opposition alliance and 34 per cent for the NDA.

However, ABP-CVoter projected a higher vote share for NDA at 37.7 per cent followed by the grand alliance with 36.3 per cent and 26 per cent for others.

India Today-Axis My India poll showed 44 per cent of respondents prefer Tejashwi Yadav as the next chief minister, while 35 per cent would like to give another chance to Nitish Kumar. It projected 44 per cent vote share for the RJD-led alliance and 39 per cent for the NDA.

In the last assembly elections held in 2015, the RJD had won 80 seats with a vote share of 18 per cent, while JD(U) won 71 seats with vote share of 11 per cent. The BJP had won 53 seats with 24 per cent vote share and Congress had 27 seats and seven per cent votes.

At that time, the JD(U) had fought the election in alliance with RJD and Congress among other parties, while LJP was in the BJP-led NDA alliance. LJP had got two seats with five per cent vote share.

This time, JD(U) is back in the NDA, while LJP fought the election alone. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when both JD(U) and LJP were in the NDA, the alliance had won 39 out of 40 seats in the state.