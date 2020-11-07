Bihar Exit Polls 2020 LIVE: Times Now-C-Voter predicts a hung house in Bihar

India

New Delhi, Nov 07: All eyes are set on exit polls as the polling for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections will conclude this evening at 6 pm. Once the polling will conclude, various national news channels will release their predictions about the winner based on exit polls.

About 2.34 crore voters, spread across 78 assembly segments of the 243-strong Assembly, will decide the fates of 1204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet.

Newest First Oldest First ABP C-Voter exit poll predicts that NDA will get 104-128 seats in the Bihar Assembly election 2020. The tally of grand alliance, meanwhile, is likely to be anywhere between 108-131 in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. RJD and Congress-led grand alliance could could win 118-138 seats. The LJP is expected to win 5-8 seats, according to Republic TV exit poll. The BJP-led NDA is expected to win anywhere between 91-117 seats in Bihar, according to Republic TV exit polls. Jan Ki Baat exit poll projects RJD to be the single-largest party in Bihar. Congress will get 43 per cent votes in MP Bypoll which will translate to 10 to 12 seats. BSP is likely to secure 1 seat. According to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government will survive the bypoll test as the BJP is predicted to win 16 to 18 seats out 28 in Madhya Pradesh. Chirag Paswan to manage with 1 seat. The exit poll numbers released Times Now-C-Voter, say that the NDA will win 116 of the 243 seats, and the grand alliance will win 120. So, it is going to be a hung house, predicts Times Now-C-Voter exit poll. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani is contesting in 11 seats. BJP is contesting in 110 seats. JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar is contesting in 115 seats. Polling concludes for Bihar assembly elections; counting of votes on November 10 The Election Commission of India guidelines say that no exit polls can be broadcast until the final vote is polled. While exit polls more or less give a pointer, the final outcome will be known only on November 10, when the counting of votes will take place. 52.80% voter turnout in third phase of Bihar polls till 5 pm. In the case of the Grand Alliance, the number of seats projected were 83. News X-CNX predicted 130-140 seats for Mahagathbandhan and a survey broadcast by ABP News gave it 130 seats. In 2015 many exit polls had predicted a BJP sweep, but the RJD led opposition proved everyone wrong. News 24 Chanakya had given the BJP and its allies 155 in the 243 seat house. Last time in 2015, the BJP fought against the coalition, which also comprised Nitish Kumar. This time around, the BJP is contesting alongside Kumar, but against the LJP. All eyes would be on the exit polls this year as in 2015 several got it wrong. The exit polls will begin after the polling in the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections come to an end. The three phase Bihar assembly elections began on October 28 and will conclude on November 7. In Araria, RJD candidate from Jokihat seat, Sarfaraz Alam, turned up for voting with a party badge pinned in his shirt which may invite charges of violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The maximum turnout of 51.12 per cent till 3 pm has been recorded in Supaul district, and the minimum in Darbhanga (41.15 per cent). According to the Election Commission, the poll percentage at 3 pm was 45.91, higher than the corresponding figure for the second phase (44.51), but marginally lower than that for the first phase (46.29). While the polling so far has been peaceful, police had to open fire in the air in Purnia to disburse a crowd trying to disturb voting, even as people boycotted voting at 12 booths in Katihar in protest against barriers not being set up at two railway crossings. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav held more than a dozen meetings every day. He held 12 public meetings in a day on an average. RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari says that from the beginning of the election campaign, Tejashwi Yadav held more than a dozen meetings every day. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav has addressed 247 public meetings on his own and held four road shows seeking votes for the Grand Alliance candidates. The voter turnout in Bihar assembly elections for the third phase was 45.85 per cent till 3 pm. 'Nitish Kumar Ka Jungle Raj': RJD takes swipe at JD(U) government Voting underway at Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. Among the candidates in the fray, 37 belong to CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U), 35 to the BJP, while five are contesting on tickets of junior NDA ally Vikassheel Insaan Party and one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha. "The way people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first', I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitish Kumar will never become the CM," Paswan said. There are over 1,200 candidates in the fray in the final phase of Bihar election, including 110 women candidates. Prominent candidates include Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of JD(U), Speaker of the outgoing assembly, famed for his ability to win over hostile opponents with a disarming smile, who seeks to do a hat-trick in Sarairanjan. JD(U) ministers in the fray are Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Maheshwar Hazari (Kalyanpur), Ramesh Rishideo (Singheshwar), Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed (Sikta), Lakshmeshwar Roy (Laukaha), Bima Bharti (Rupauli) and Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur). Four ministers are in the fray from the BJP PramodKumar (Motihari), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod NarayanJha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi). PM Modi, who attended 12 rallies during the campaign, came out with an open letter addressed to the people of the state Thursday saying he "needed" Nitish Kumar in the state so that the development of Bihar continued unhindered. Besides, polling will also take place for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where a by-election has been necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato The JD(U)'s bid to retain the Parliamentry seat by fielding his son Sunil Kumar is facing the primary challenge from Congress candidate Pravesh Kumar Mishra, a journalist-turned-politician. Like Valmiki Nagar, all the 78 poll-bound assembly segments spread across 19 districts fall in north Bihar, as areas falling north of the Ganges in the state are called in common parlance. Like Valmiki Nagar, all the 78 poll-bound assembly segments spread across 19 districts fall in north Bihar, as areas falling north of the Ganges in the state are called in common parlance. Voting for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections gets underway. 1204 candidates are in the fray for 78 Assembly seats. Voting also being held for by-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat, following the demise of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato. Both the NDA as well as the grand alliance have expressed confidence of a win. The NDA comprises the Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). LJP’s Chirag Paswan says that Nitish Kumar will never become Chief Minister of Bihar again. I request all voters to participate in this festival of democracy in large numbers and set a new voting record. However, it is necessary to wear masks and maintain social distancing: PM Narendra Modi Hoping to return to power in Bihar, the NDA is facing its toughest contest in 78 constituencies that vote on Saturday, including Seemanchal (Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar and Purnea), Kosi (Supaul, Saharsa and Madhepura), Mithila (Darbhanga and Madhuvani), and Tirhut (Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi) regions of the state. While the RJD-led Grand Alliance has a clear advantage in the Seemanchal belt, Asaduddin Owasi’s AIMIM, which is contesting 16 of its 20 seats in this phase, may cut into its vote base and even register wins. In Kosi, the NDA is pinning its hopes on its veterans in the race, such as ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul) and Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamganj). It can be seen that nearly 60 countries had postponed elections due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Chirag Paswan of LJP says: "The way people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first', I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitish Kumar Ji will never become the chief minister." Voters in 78 constituencies are set to exercise their franchise in the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly polls today (7 November). All eyes are on the last phase as stakes are high for the ruling NDA and the Opposition's Grand Alliance led by an apparently resurgent RJD. Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim casts his vote at a polling station in Katihar. He says, "I appeal to people of the State to exercise their right to vote so that deserving candidates are elected. People stand in queues outside a polling station in Sitamarhi's Riga as electronic voting machine (EVM) at the booth is not functioning currently. With the commencement of the last phase of Bihar assembly polls on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda urged the people to participate in the biggest festival of democracy for the progress of their state. Today, the last phase of voting is taking place in Bihar. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy by voting as much as possible for the progress of Bihar keeping in mind COVID-19 precautions: JP Nadda Bihar: Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao casts her vote at a polling booth in Madhepura in the third & final phase of Bihar Election 2020. In Bihar, I appeal to all the voters of the third and last phase to vote in maximum number using your vote: Amit Shah Mahagathbandan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Bihar will take a decision on its future, as the state is ready to go for the third and final phase of Assembly polls today 7.69% voter turnout recorded till 9am in the final phase of polling in Bihar SSB personnel carried a physically challenged person to help him cast his vote at booth number 97 in Sukela, Supaul district today morning during the third and last phase of the Bihar assembly election. Today is the last phase of voting in Bihar. There is an appeal to all voters to take part in it and strengthen democracy through their votes: Rahul Gandhi In the third phase of Bihar assembly election, voting is on 78 seats today. My appeal to the voters of these areas is to use the franchise while discharging your responsibility. Vote: Nitish Kumar The maximum 10.67 per cent turnout till 9 am was recorded in the Araria district, and the minimum (5.36 per cent) in the Katihar district: Election Commission Health of a person on polling duty deteriorated earlier today & he died later. He was employee of irrigation department. Body was sent for post-mortem. Ex gratia of Rs 15 lakhs will be given to deceased's family as per rule: Kamal Singh, Muzaffarpur Dist Public Relations Officer

Polling in the last phase of Bihar assembly elections will take place on 78 assembly constituencies on Saturday. They are, Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar (SC), Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Sikta, Raxaul, Sugauli, Narkatia, Motihari, Chiraia, Dhaka, Riga, Bathnaha (SC), Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Harlakhi, Benipatti, Khajauli, Babubarhi, Bisfi, Laukaha, Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj (SC), Chhatapur, Narpatganj, Raniganj (SC), Forbesganj, Araria, Jokihat, Sikti, Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi, Kasba, Banmankhi (SC), Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia , Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari (ST), Barari, Korha (SC), Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Singheshwar (SC), Madhepura, Sonbarsha (SC), Saharsa, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Mahishi, Darbhanga, Hayaghat, Bahadurpur, Keoti, Jale, Gaighat, Aurai, Bochahan (SC), Sakra (SC), Kurhani, Muzaffarpur, Mahua, Patepur (SC), Kalyanpur (SC), Warisnagar, Samastipur, Morwa, Sarairanjan.

Here are the key contests to look for among these constituencies: