Bihar Exit Poll Results 2020: TV-9 exit poll predicts close fight

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Nov 07: The TV-9 Bharatvarsha exit poll, the NDA is expected to win 110-120 seats in the just-concluded Bihar Assembly election.

The grand alliance could garner anywhere between 115-125 seats, making it a close fight, according to TV-9 exit poll. LJP may get 3-5 while others may get 10-15 seats.

The pollster has released its survey data collected till 5 pm today.

The pollster will update its data later based on the responses collected during last one hour of polling.

Party/Alliance Seats

NDA 115

UPA 120

LJP 4

Others 4

Meanwhile, several exit polls predicted a close finish, with anti-incumbency factor weighing heavily on chief minister Nitish Kumar who is looking for a fourth successive term in the chair.

The grand alliance of the JD(U), RJD and the Congress wronged all exit polls in 2015 as it was declared the winner of a shrill and bitterly fought Bihar assembly elections.