    Bihar Exit Poll Results 2020: TV-9 exit poll predicts close fight

    Patna, Nov 07: The TV-9 Bharatvarsha exit poll, the NDA is expected to win 110-120 seats in the just-concluded Bihar Assembly election.

    The grand alliance could garner anywhere between 115-125 seats, making it a close fight, according to TV-9 exit poll. LJP may get 3-5 while others may get 10-15 seats.

    The pollster has released its survey data collected till 5 pm today.

    The pollster will update its data later based on the responses collected during last one hour of polling.

    Party/Alliance Seats

    NDA 115

    UPA 120

    LJP 4

    Others 4

    Meanwhile, several exit polls predicted a close finish, with anti-incumbency factor weighing heavily on chief minister Nitish Kumar who is looking for a fourth successive term in the chair.

    The grand alliance of the JD(U), RJD and the Congress wronged all exit polls in 2015 as it was declared the winner of a shrill and bitterly fought Bihar assembly elections.

