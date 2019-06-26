Bihar Encephalitis matter of sadness, embarrassment: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 26: The deaths in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome are unfortunate and a matter of shame for us, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.

Speaking on the dire health conditions in Bihar and the alarmingly high deaths of children due to AES, Modi said, "The deaths in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome are unfortunate and a matter of shame for us. We have to take this seriously. I am in constant touch with the state Govt and I am sure we will collectively come out of this crisis soon."

Heat, humidity and malnutrition contributed to children's death due to AES in Bihar: IMA

Stressing on better health facilities, Narendra Modi said, "The need of the hour is to strengthen Ayushman Bharat. We want our poor to get the best quality and affordable medical treatment."

Opposition in Bihar, RJD had criticised Modi's silence on chilren deaths due to Encephalitis.

RJD spokesperson Manoj K Jha served lacerating comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what he claimed was the PM's silence on the deaths of 136 children due to "brain fever" in 16 districts of Bihar.

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) jiasked about the thumb injury of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. It's a good thing to ask, we are also happy. But for those kids who died to the disease at an age when they are still sucking their thumbs, the Prime Minister should have at least sent a message to the affected families. It would also have sent a message to the state government of the party that's part of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) that the PM has taken a strong stand over the issue," Kumar said.

The Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Muzaffarpur has claimed the lives of over 130 children so far, with two more deaths reported on Sunday. This year, there have been 560 confirmed cases of AES.