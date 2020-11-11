Bihar Elections vote share: RJD topped, followed by BJP

New Delhi, Nov 11: The battle for Bihar was hard fought and the counting went late into the night before the NDA was declared winner.

The BJP ended up with 74 votes, but it was the RJD with 75 which was the single largest party. The NDA's allies, HAM and VIP ended up with four seats each.

The Congress on the other hand could manage just 19 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) ender up with 12 seats. The AIMM won 5, BSP, 1, CPI, 2 and CPI (M), 2 seats. The LJP and and independent won just 1 seat each.

In terms of vote share, the RJD topped with 23.1 per cent followed by the BJP at 19.5 per cent. With 15.4 per cent, the JD(U) was third on the list, followed by others at 18.8 per cent. The Congress managed just 9.5 per cent of the votes, while the BSP and AIMM ended up with a vote share of 1.49 per cent and 1.24 per cent. The NOTA vote polled was at 1.68 per cent.