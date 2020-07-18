Bihar elections: No postal ballot facility for voters above 65

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 18: The Election Commission of India has decided not to extend the facility of postal ballot for voters aged 65 and above in the upcoming Bihar elections and also the by-polls due this year.

    The decision was taken in view of the constraints of logistics, manpower and safety protocols in wake of COVID-19. In view of the pandemic, the EC had earlier decided to allow those above 65, COVID-19 positive voters and all those under quarantine to use the option of postal ballots.

    The EC had said that it had been constantly monitoring the electoral preparedness for the coming by-elections and assembly polls in Bihar. In view of this unprecedented environment, it was decided to limit the number of voters to 1,000 per polling station.

      The EC has however clarified that the facility of optional postal ballots for those above 80, as well as electors engaged in essential services and all those who are COVID-19 positive/suspect will be extended in these elections.

      Bihar is creating around 34,000 extra polling stations, an increase of 45 per cent. This would increase the overall number of polling stations to 1,06,000.

