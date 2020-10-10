Bihar Elections: NDA in current form, a formidable alliance says Amit Malviya

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 10: The Bihar Elections 2020 are round the corner and it would be a keenly watched contest.

The BJP is contesting the elections with the JD(U) and Nitish Kumar is the chief ministerial candidate. Another factor this time around is that the elections are being fought amidst a pandemic and the Election Commission of India has put in place strict norms to ensure the safety of all.

OneIndia caught up with the BJP's National IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya to discuss the elections. Malviya says that the party is following all the norms laid down by the EC to ensure the safety of all in the midst of the pandemic.

There is a lot of thrust on the digital forum and we have a formidable team, he also says.

We have appointed 10,000 people to take our message down. There is a lot of focus on content creation that can be easily consumed on the social media platforms. Our message lays out the vision for the next five years. The most important aspect is that after the Narendra Modi government came to power at the centre, there has been plenty of emphasis on Bihar. There has been a lot of developmental work that has taken place after our government came to power at the Centre, Malviya further added.

On the prospects of the NDA, Malviya says that Bihar is a different landscape. The NDA in its current form is a formidable alliance. On the LJP factor, Malviya points out that it will have to be assessed. At the moment it is not something that we can definitively assess.

Let us wait and watch. It is difficult to say what may propel, Malviya also says.