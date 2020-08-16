Bihar elections: JDU expels Industry Minister Shyam Rajak

YouTube
    Patna, Aug 16: Ahead of the 2020 Assembly Elections in the state, Bihar Industry Minister Shyam Rajak was expelled by the Janata Dal (United). Rajak is also a national general secretary of the JD(U).

    Shyam Rajak
    Shyam Rajak

    JD(U)'s chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh said he has been expelled for six years over anti-party activities. Shyam Rajak has been sacked from the state cabinet and he has also been expelled from the party for six years for his anti-party activities, Singh told PTI.

    Speculation was rife that Rajak may leave the JD(U) as he was not happy with his party and Industries Secretary S Siddharth with whom he had differences over running the department.

    The JD(U) giving more weightage to party leader Arun Manjhi who is touring the Phulwari Sharif assembly segment that Rajak represents is said to have miffed him, sources said.

    He was apprehensive that the JD(U) may not give him the nomination in the state polls due later this year, they added. Rajak may join his old party, the RJD, on Monday, the sources said. He could not be reached for comments.

    Rajak, who also served as a minister in the RJD government, had left the Lalu Prasad-led party in 2009 to join the JD(U).

